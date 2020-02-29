A game that looked like all Sydney in the opening minutes soon turned into one of Melbourne Victory's best performances.

It was a match with gripping top four implications. Both of these teams are fighting for second place and even fighting to stay as one of the final four teams.

Melbourne Victory was looking to avenge their week one defeat to Sydney, when they lost by a surprising score of 3-0.

A commanding 3-1 win over Sydney today and finishing their season officially the second place team has to leave Melbourne Victory feeling confident and Sydney FC knowing they need more if these two teams meet again in the Final Series.

Sydney FC Ratings

Veronica Latsko - 6.5

As the centre forward, Latsko left more of the chances up to her wings and was pretty quiet all game. She picked up the tempo late in the game, but it was too little too late.

Princess IIbini- 7.5

Very active on the offensive end, but nothing to show for it. Ibini did have some passes to teammates who were unable to finish. With Ibini getting the start over Siemsen one would have expected more from Ibini in this match.

Sofia Huerta - 7

An overall quiet night for the forward. Huerta had a few chances, but with her best opportunity she rushed and looked almost surprised she was able to get such a good look at goal.

Taylor Ray - 6.5

The midfielders are the ones supposed to control the game, yet Ray only had 37 touches in the whole match. She was never able to assert herself into game and her team suffered because of it.

Amy Sayer - 8

One of the more active players in the game having the most shots on frame for Sydney with three. Sayer was constantly making runs and attacking the Victory defence, but like the majority of her teammates, nothing came from it.