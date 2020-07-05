Kyah Simon - PSV Eindhoven (Eredivisie Vrouwen)

Matildas veteran striker Kyah Simon announced she'll be joining Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven. "PSV is a club with an illustrious history and is making big steps (within) women's football," she said.

"This feels like the challenge I was looking for."

Steph Catley - Arsenal (Women's Super League)

Steph Catley announced after much speculation that she'll be joining Aussie coaches Joe Montemurro and Alex D'Antino alongside Matildas striker Caitlin Foord at perennial WSL powerhouses and world football giants, Arsenal.

Ella Mastrantonio - Bristol City (Women's Super League)

Shortly before Catley's move, Western Sydney Wanderers' W-League star Mastrantonio announced she was joining Aussie coach Tanya Oxtoby and Matildas midfielder Chloe Logarzo at WSL cellar-dwellers Bristol City.

Angie Beard - KR Reykjavík (Úrvalsdeild Kvenna)

Although yet to be fully confirmed, Icelandic reports have listed Melbourne Victory's W-League star with a move to Icelandic champions KR Reykjavik.