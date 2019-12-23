ADELAIDE VS CANBERRA

We'll start in typical fashion, at the end as Adelaide United succumbed to the strikeforce power of Canberra United at Marsden Sports Complex. But it was the less than ideal playing conditions that got tongues wagging...

Strolling rabbi took it a step further.

The AUFC coaches were admitting it had been a tough week in the City of Churches, as Adelaide was forced to change their training schedule significantly due to the South Australaian bushfires and heatwave.

But in typical W-League fashion, when the going gets tough, mateship prevails. Even for the referee.

But to finish us off on a positive note, let's just recap that Leena Khamis goal one more time...