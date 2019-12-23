ADELAIDE VS CANBERRA

We'll start in typical fashion, at the end as Adelaide United succumbed to the strikeforce power of Canberra United at Marsden Sports Complex. But it was the less than ideal playing conditions that got tongues wagging...

Seeing physios needing to run out and give asthma puffers to players who are struggling to breathe in the smoke is a bit of a concern 😢 It must be hard trying to play professional sport in these conditions! #WLeague #ADLvCBR #Adelaidefires #bushfirecrisis https://t.co/u1LYRzykhK — Ben Laws (@benlawskiwi) December 22, 2019

Strolling rabbi took it a step further.

Watching asthma puffers getting run out in the #ADLvCBR match in the smoke hazed #WLeague match is a wake up call#AustraliaFires is now a part of daily life in Australia

We are all going to be sicker and suffer because we have ignored the #environment for to long — Strolling rabbi of no fixed address (@strollingrabbi) December 22, 2019

The AUFC coaches were admitting it had been a tough week in the City of Churches, as Adelaide was forced to change their training schedule significantly due to the South Australaian bushfires and heatwave.

But in typical W-League fashion, when the going gets tough, mateship prevails. Even for the referee.

The moment the ref went down during #ADLvCBR the players called for help. The water was too slow coming from the side so @Sham_Khamis ran to share her water bottle. Players and refs have a tough relationship on the field, but at the end of the day they look out for each other 😍 — ShePlays Fantasy League (@sheplays_au) December 22, 2019

But to finish us off on a positive note, let's just recap that Leena Khamis goal one more time...