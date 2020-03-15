MELBOURNE CITY RATINGS

Lydia Williams - 7

Very quick to react, rushing out of her box to deal with any perceived threat. No wonder she's breaking records this season, although she'll be disappointed not to keep a cleansheet today.

Ellie Carpenter - 9.5

Phenomenal. Carpenter was key to City's dominant start to the match, pushing down that right flank, blasting past Courtney Nevin with ease and setting up City's break through. Never took her foot off the gas.

Rebekah Stott - 9

Very imposing, her interceptions were key and her willingness to push forward and hold a high line was instrumental to City's stranglehold on the match. Well deserving goal. She certainly has a powerful shot on her, as we've seen time and again this season.

Emma Checker - 9

Checker was similarly aggressive and played a key role in City's forward dominance. The two centre-halves were always quick to trackback against the breaking Wanderers' forward line and Checker's leadership was telling.

Lauren Barnes - 9

Demonstrative as ever. Simply impervious.

Yukari Kinga - 9.5

She leads by example in this City team and shows absolutely no sign of slowing down well into her 30s. Her passing accuracy is sensational.