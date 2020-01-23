Hana Lowry is a young gun

The Junior Matildas’ superstar made her starting debut for Perth Glory tonight, and she certainly didn’t disappoint.

The youngster played with an air of confidence beyond her years, shooting from distance and taking her chances at every opportunity.

After only 22 minutes, the debuting Lowry had her name on the scoresheet, becoming the fifth youngest player to score on starting debut in the W-League.

She was left unmarked in prime position in the box, and Crystal Thomas sent a perfect corner straight to the 16-year-old.

Lowry made no mistake of heading the ball into the top corner, with the power and precision of a player who’d done it a thousand times before.

After such a dominant and confident performance, we’re sure to see a lot more of Lowry for the remainder of this season and many seasons yet to come!