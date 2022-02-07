The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup tournament provided a number of exciting moments and some shockers.  For Matildas fans it is one to forget.  The Australian's Quarter-Final exist from the competition was the Australia's worse Women's Asian Cup result ever.

Despite that, there were some great moments from many teams, including the Matildas.

China PR win 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in dramatic final

China PR beat Korea Republic in a thrilling 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup final to win a record ninth title.

Aussie quartet to officiate 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup final

Four Australians will take part in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup officiating team. All are also A-Leagues referees.

