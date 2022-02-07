China PR won the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, defeating Korea Republic in a dramatic manner this Sunday. The tournament provided some memorable images. Here are a select few.
The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup tournament provided a number of exciting moments and some shockers. For Matildas fans it is one to forget. The Australian's Quarter-Final exist from the competition was the Australia's worse Women's Asian Cup result ever.
Despite that, there were some great moments from many teams, including the Matildas.
Further AFC news can be found on their website.
