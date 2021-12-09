Galabadaarachchi joined Celtic FC in February 2021, mid-way through the club's first year of existence after converting their women's side to a professional team. The Hoops were not able to dislodge Glasgow City from the top spot in the league last season, finishing second in the SWPL.

However, Celtic FC have finally won some silverware this past weekend, their first for the women's side in over a decade. They did so by beating cross-town rivals Glasgow City in the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup final.

The match took place at Firnhill Stadium in front of 3.645 people, a record attendance for a women's domestic cup final in Scotland. It was also broadcast on the BBC.

The game's decider came courtesy of Celtic's Caitlin Hayes in the 25th minute. Her powerful header was able to get past City's keeper Lee Alexander whose performances throughout the match stopped Celtic from having a higher scoreline.

TADHAL âš½ Tha @CelticFCWomen air thoiseach!



Celtic take the lead with a bullet header! pic.twitter.com/1cP0lGkLVp — BBC ALBA (@bbcalba) December 5, 2021

Australian-born Aoife Colvill played 86 minutes for Glasgow City. While Colvill has represented Australia at the youth side, she has since switched alliagances and chosen to represent the Republic of Ireland as a senior player.

Galabadaarachchi started and played 84 minutes for Celtic FC. During her appearance she was part of several chance creations, combining well with a number of the teammates and trying for goal herself.

It was the Young Matildas's second ever title. Galabadaarachchi started her professional career with Melbourne City during the 2016-17 season and went on to win the A-League Women's Championship that year. She subsequently played with Perth Glory, West Ham United and Napoli before her move to Celtic FC.

Celtic FC are currently third in the SWPL, having won seven matches, drawn two and lost one. Second place Glasgow City are ahead by three points with first placed Rangers ahead by five points.

Galabadaarachchi and Celtic play Motherwell this weekend at home before the SWPL takes a one month winter break.

