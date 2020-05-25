After securing Olympic qualification new challenges have arisen and some have taken to social media during and given fans a new look at their lives and personalities.

Here are some of the best Matilda Twitter accounts to follow in 2020.

Lydia Williams @lydaussie

Lydia Williams must be one of the most multi-talented Matildas, who knew the world-class goalkeeper could re-create “Kath and Kim” scenes and expertly play the oven door as an instrument?

Her Twitter feed during lockdown has been unpredictable and fun, often recruiting the star power of Steph Catley and Rebekah Stott to help with her videos.

Lydia has also uploaded a homemade animation of her children’s book “Saved” and links to some interviews of a more serious nature. Williams is number one of the team sheet, her Twitter is number one for quality.

Follow for: a “Not Happy Jan” ad starring Williams in multiple roles.