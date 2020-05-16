After weeks of uncertainty the decision has reportedly been put forward to end the current FAWSL season. FAWSL clubs have yet to ratify this decision, but this is likely to happen next week.

A possible restart had been the topic of speculation for several weeks now. However, the logistics of a restart, the health considerations of players and the possible cost of testing, approximately £140,000 which is greater than the budget of some smaller FA WSL teams, reportedly made the season continuation prohibitive.

The 2019-20 season was suspended in mid-March due to COVID-19. England, has since been severely affected by the pandemic.

At the time of the suspension Manchester City led the league by a single point, with 40 total points and 16 games played. Chelsea had 39 points but with 15 games played. Both teams occupied the two 2020-21 Champions League slots.

Arsenal sat in third with 36 points also with 15 games played. Manchester United were a distant fourth with 23 points. In relegation position were Liverpool Women.

It is reported that should the decision be ratified, the FA will decide on a champion. No news on how this will be done, who could be awarded the Champions League spots and if there will be relegation.

No news about what will happen to the second division semi-professional FA Women's Championship. It is expected however that the same conclusion to the season would apply.

At present five Matildas currently play in the FAWSL. Jacynta Galabadaarachchi is with West Ham United, Chloe Logarzo is with Bristol City FC alongside head coach Australian Tanya Oxtoby, Caitlin Foord is at Arsenal FC alongside head coach Australian Joe Montemurro, Hayley Raso is at Everton FC and Sam Kerr is at Chelsea FC.

While it was confirmed that Galabadaarachchi has returned to home to Australia it is unknown the location of the other Matildas. In an interview done two weeks ago, Kerr stated she was in England. It is unknown if the remaining Matildas in England will be able to return to Australia until the next FAWSL season.