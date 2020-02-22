The top four teams are all looking to hold tight to their position or even move up in the order. This round feels a little different than the rest making it more about the teams than the individual matchups.

Brisbane Roar vs Canberra United

Canberra sits one point too short for the postseason to be possible. The Roar are holding onto a thread for a chance at the Finals Series.

Canberra was sitting in the top four through the first six rounds. Coincidentally that is when Brisbane started making appearances in the top four. These teams faced off in round four with Brisbane winning, the team’s first win of the year.

Their 2019-20 seasons have been intertwined with one another and this game will continue the saga.

Survival vs Revenge

Technically not a must win for Brisbane to stay in the hunt for the postseason, but for all intents and purposes this is a must win for the Roar. Brisbane plays Melbourne City next week so looking at the odds this is the better matchup for a win.

One could make the argument that the Roar started the unraveling of Canberra. If Canberra could have avoided their loss in round four they could be eligible for postseason still. When a team can’t move on in the season the next best thing is stopping your opponent from going as well.

Score Prediction

1-1 Tie

Both teams will come out amped up and ready to go for this game. These fifth and sixth place teams will tire each other out and in the end show how truly evenly matched they are to one another. The 1-1 tie will somewhat avenge the 2-1 loss that Canberra faced earlier this season.