This move is reportedly supported by the FA, clubs and players. Questions remain about how to end the FAWSL and FAWC season. Whatever conclusion, ending it should be a priority.

The English Football Association, after a meeting last Friday and a public statement this Monday, is consulting with FA WSL and WC clubs as how to conclude the 2019-20 season.

Cancellation of the 82 games remaining to be played in the two tiers of English women's football is the expected outcome.

While their Premier League and Championship male counterparts push forward to try to resume and finish their season, there are several reasons for the current lack of attempts to resume the remainder of the season on the women's side and why this is best for all.

Operational, logistical and financial concerns

Operational and logistical concerns are the first factor.

A plan had been floated in mid-April to complete the FAWSL remaining games in a centralized location, most likely the FA's St George's Park. These plans have since been described as too complex to carry out.

Due to the semi-professional nature of the FAWC no equivalent centralized plan was floated for the second tier.

Since this was originally reported, no plans have been made public for a non-centralised finalisation for either tier's season, again largely due to the operational and logistical difficulties associated with concluding.

Moreover, financial considerations in resumption have also been a concern.

An estimate by FA Women's Championship side Lewes FC puts the cost of finishing the 2019-20 season for both the professional FAWSL and second flight semi-professional FAWC at greater than three million pounds.

This estimate covers the cost of coronavirus testing as well as the additional player wages for the two months currently required to finish the season.

For many smaller clubs, this is a prohibitive amount at a time where no revenue is coming in.

As both top levels of English women's football were originally already supposed to have come to a conclusion, it has been reported by the Telegraph that clubs are against a continuation of the season beyond this point.

Player safety, fitness and psychology

There are also concerns to do with player safety.

Unlike their Premier League and men's Championship counterparts, many FAWSL and FAWC backrooms have little staff.

Combining adequate playing conditions with the complex requirements of shielding players from COVID-19 could be beyond some of their current capabilities.

Even with adequate staff, COVID-19 prevention is not failsafe.

Six Premier League players from three clubs have already tested positive since returning for training, some being asymptomatic. Calls have been put forward as to the safety of resumption and whether players are being used as test subjects.