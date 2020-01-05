Round Eight saw Melbourne Victory triumph over the Newcastle Jets thanks to a Natasha Dowie header and a tap in from Darian Jenkins.

This 2-1 win for the Victory moves them up to fourth on the ladder, whilst Newcastle Jets remain in seventh spot.

The game was flooded with cheap turnover and players giving away possession, which hurt both teams at various points throughout the match.

Read below to see how both teams fared!

Melbourne Victory

Casey Dumont – 7

Collected crosses easily, made a strong save late in the first half - didn’t have to be too involved in today’s match.

Emily Menges – 6.5

Good defensive positioning and cleared the ball well, played some loose passes.

Angela Beard – 6.5

Defended well against Flannery but had a few loose passes that gave away possession cheaply.