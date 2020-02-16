Emily van Egmond broke the stalemate on the 21st minute, but it was one way traffic for the entire match.

Claire Emslie added another two either side of half-time, before Kyah Simon jumped on the scoresheet with a tap in to make it 4-0.

It all adds up to City equalling the all-time highest Derby win. The last time they did that, they were Champions. No prizes for guessing who the favourites are this year...

MELBOURNE VICTORY RATINGS

Casey Dumont - 5

Hard to say it, but one of the usually excellent Dumont's worst matches in recent memory. Her defence were doing little to help her, but she just couldn't make anything stick tonight.

Jenna McCormick - 5

You could say all the Big V's defenders were worse than usual, but it was particularly emphatic with Matildas sensation McCormick, who was humiliated on multiple occasions.

A little worrying how easily Emily van Egmond and Steph Catley strode through on her flank. Withdrawn on the 65th minute.

Laura Brock - 6.5

Won a lot of one-on-ones and certainly showed that steely international pedigree she boasts.

But a couple of strange decisions - combined with the general defensive inertia that plagued her team tonight - made it one to forget.

Emily Menges - 5.5

The left flank was no nicer for Victory, with Ellie Carpenter and co running rampant. Unfortunately, Menges couldn't work her way into the game and fouled regularly.

She did restore some confidence towards the end however, with two really key back-tracking challenges.

Darian Jenkins - 6.5

She ran her socks off but for little result. Constantly getting in dangerous positions through her own precocious work rate, but couldn't match City when she got there.