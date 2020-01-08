Melbourne City claimed all three points once again, beating Canberra United 4-0 to start off Round Nine.

Kyah Simon had her name on the score sheet twice, with Claire Emslie and Emily van Egmond both finding the back of the net.

Melbourne have now played over 400 minutes of football without conceding a goal. Their consistency has them placed outright first on the table, with Canberra in sixth spot following their latest defeat.

Melbourne City

Lydia Williams – 7

Made a great save mid-way through the first half against Charley but didn’t have too much to do in tonight’s match.

Stephanie Catley – 7.5

Beat her defenders nicely and had some quality chances on goal.

Rebekah Stott – 8

Stott was patient on the ball, playing backwards when she had no options and going forwards where possible, her passes often hit their mark.