The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup is underway in India. This year's competition determines not only Asia's best women's team, but also which Asian teams will qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The final automatic spot will be determined this Sunday.

AFC World Cup Qualification

Japan, China, Korea Republic and the Philippines have all automatically qualified for the World Cup through their progression to the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup semi-final.

Vietnam and Chinese Taipei will be playing the final play-off on Sunday to determine the last automatic qualifiers.

As 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup co-hosts, Australia have already qualified.

The top five performers of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup achieve automatic qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. As co-hosts Australia have already qualified.

This meant that the four semi-finalists of this year's Women's Asian Cup, Japan, China, Korea Republic and the Philippines, have already booked their ticket for 2023 Australia and New Zealand.

The fifth automatic qualifiers is being determined by a round-robin play-offs between the Quarter-Final losers, excluding Australia. The three game round-robin play-offs for fifth place had commenced last Wednesday between Thailand, Vietnam and Chinese Taipei.

Vietnam beat Thailand by a scoreline of 2-0 on February 2, 2022. Chinese Taipei then beat the Thais 3-0 on February 4, 2022.

With a win each and three points apiece, the last automatic qualification position will be determined during a showdown between Vietnam and Chinese Taipei on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Chinese Taipei have previously taken part in a World Cup, having participated once in the 1991 FIFA Women's World Cup. A win by Vietnam though would mark their inaugural appearance at football's top competition.

This does not mean it is the end of the road for tomorrow's loser. They and the Thais can still qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup through an inter-continental playoff taking place next year.

