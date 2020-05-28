Hughes signed with the Icelandic Urvalsdeild Kvenna club, the top-tier of Icelandic women's football, last week. Throttur FC is based in Reykjavik, Iceland's capital. The Aussie teenager, who turns 19 on June 6, 2020, was recruited by Throttur FC head coach Nik Chamberlain.

She had previously been linked with an Icelandic move. However, it was paused earlier this year when the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in all football was prohibited in Iceland.

The Icelandic pandemic response and the current in-country situation has now led the island nation to allow football to resume. The Urvalsdeild Kvenna is now slated to restart on June 13, 2020.

Hughes' move has been confirmed by Canberra United. The youngster joined the club in October 2016 being signed from the youth academy.

She made one W-League appearance that year. She has since become a regular squad member in the last two seasons and won the club's UC Rising Star award after the 2018-19 season. Hughes has played 18 W-League games and scored one goal.

Her move to Iceland does not mean an end to her W-League career. The Icelandic top division's season does allow players to return to Australia during the offseason.

Hughes has indicated her desire to return to play in next year's W-League. She has stated though that this return may not necessarily be with Canberra United.

As for now, her move to Iceland would appear imminent considering the June 13, 2020 league start date.

However, with the travel restrictions which prohibit the departures of American citizens, it has not been confirmed whether Hughes has received an exemption to leave the country in order to join her club.