It was a fiery battle for the wooden spoon and both sides approached the match with the necessary intensity.

Adelaide dominated from the kick-off and took the lead after Hannah Brewer went through the back of Chelsie Dawber in the penalty area and Amber Brooks coolly converted the resulting spot kick.

Newcastle bore the brunt of the pressure but defended adequately and slowly worked their way into the game, eventually equalising through a phenomenal Teagan Collister volley.

But Adelaide were irrepressable and Mallory Weber unstoppable, the American winger latching on to a deep cross and tucking the ball beautifully past Claire Coelho.

It was a cracking contest, one of the best these two sides have been involved in. Here's how each player fared.

ADELAIDE UNITED RATINGS

Sarah Willacy - 7

Partly at fault for the equaliser after she failed to deal with a cross into the area, but she always remains an intimidating presence between the sticks.

Charlotte Grant - 8.5

Here's a coup for you - a bold prediction if you will - we think she's a future Matilda.

Very confident, capable performance: excelled in that right-back position by getting forward with excellent poise. Her deep cross was the catalyst for Adelaide's second and she could have had a goal (even celebrated).

Matilda McNamara - 8

Strong positional sense allowed her to make several key interceptions.

Amber Brooks - 9.5

She is simply brilliant to watch, we cannot overstate how good she was tonight.

Sensational performance at both ends, leading by example. She'll be very disappointed with Adelaide's campaign this season, but she's been a very strong performer.

Laura Johns - 8

We were really impressed with Johns. She bombed forward down that left side all match and, despite trying to do too much on occasion, was a key cog in that Adelaide wheel.