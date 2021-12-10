Round two starts with two matches scheduled on Friday, continues with one match on Saturday and ends with two matches on Sunday. Two of the games are double headers with both or one of the teams' men's side.

A-League Women Round Two

Melbourne and Sydney Derbies both taking place this weekend.

Melbourne Victory lead and Adelaide United bottom after Round One

Two matches are double headers with A-League Men's teams.

The opening round supplied fourteen goals, four wins and one draw. Wellington Phoenix were able to hold off Western Sydney Wanderers, performing well in their first ever A-League Women's game. This is an impressive feat for Gemma Lewis and her side created just three months ago and who have been required to prepare most of their season away from home.

The Kiwi club will be looking to score their first ever club goal in their second A-League Women's match against Newcastle Jets. Jets for their part will be bolstered by the return of Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond. EVE as she is known transferred to her hometown club this week and is signed to a short term contract.

Jets were not the only ones to announce a signing this week. An already well performing Melbourne Victory added goalkeeper Sophia Varley, youngster Alana Murphy, American international Lynn Williams on a short-term contract and Matildas midfielder Alex Chidiac on a season long loan.

All players are available for the club's derby against Melbourne City this weekend. One who will be absent is Victory's captain Kayla Morrison whose ACL injury has ruled her out for the rest of the season.

A second derby is also occurring in Round 2 with Western Sydney Wanderers facing Sydney FC. Sydney's derby should prove to be a display of some of the A-League's best offence in the Blues's front trio against Wanderers' impressive defense.

In a Round One rematch, Brisbane Roar once again play Perth Glory, albeit this time in Queensland. Roar will be wanting to take revenge on Glory whose two late goals in Round One sealed their win. It was an important win club-wise for Glory, after a winless 2020-21 season.

Adelaide and Canberra will be facing each other in the only Round 2 matchup between sides who both lost their opening game. Unlike Adelaide, Canberra will be hoping to find the back of the net for the first time this campaign. Both sides have the capacity to score but fans will be hoping Adelaide improve defensively after a first week display where they conceded five goals.

Here is the ladder entering Round 2:

Position Club MP W D L GF GA GD Its 1 Melbourne Victory 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3 2 Sydney FC 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 3 Perth Glory 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 4 Melbourne City 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 5 Wellington Phoenix 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 Western Sydney Wanderers 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 Brisbane Roar 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 8 Canberra United 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 9 Newcastle Jets 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 10 Adelaide United 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0

Friday, December 10, 2021

Newcastle Jets versus Wellington Phoenix

Time: 17:05 AEDT

Where: McDonald Jones Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

Note: Double header with A-League Men's sides who play at 19:45 AEDT"

Brisbane Roar versus Perth Glory

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Where: Perry Park

How to watch: Paramount+

Saturday, December 11, 2021

Western Sydney Wanderers versus Sydney FC

Time: 17:05 AEDT

Where: CommBank Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

Note: Double header with Western Sydney Wanderers Men's team whose match against Macarthur kicks off at 19:45 AEDT

Sunday, December 12, 2021

Melbourne City versus Melbourne Victory

Time: 16:05 AEDT

Where: AAMI Park

How to watch: Paramount+ and 10Bold

Adelaide United versus Canberra United

Time: 18:15 AEDT

Where: Marden Sports Complex

How to watch: Paramount+

The full A-League Women's schedule can be found using this link.