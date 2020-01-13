Roar Rampage

Brisbane came into today’s game sitting just outside the top four on the table - but their performance against the Wanderers showed that they can definitely contend with the ladder leaders.

The Roar started off strongly with some great build-up play that resulted in a shot at goal within the first minute of the match.

They pressed high and made it hard for the Wanderers to play the ball out of their half.

The aggressive start from Brisbane extended to their midfield, where the Roar were winning a majority of the early battles and putting pressure on the Wanderers defence.

But the second half was where the Roar really came out on top – within the first 30 minutes, Brisbane were up 4-0.

It’s not surprising that the Roar were able to give Western Sydney a thrashing – after all, they have six players who have recently been named in the Matildas squad.

Brisbane have proven that they’re certainly contenders for the final’s series, which is quickly approaching…