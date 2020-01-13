Canberra are struggling

Finals hopes are beginning to dwindle for the side in green.

Canberra United have now gone three matches straight without scoring a goal - and they’ve conceded four goals in each of these three games too.

Their last goal was scored in Round Six against Adelaide United. Simone Charley is looking like their only hope to get the ball in the back of the net.

Canberra were dominated in the midfield and continued to look shaky at the back. They simply don’t seem to have the quality or depth to make a legitimate challenge for the trophy this year.

United are sitting in sixth spot on the ladder with only 10 points to their name.

Heather Garriock and her side will be starting to feel the pressure towards the second half of the season with only a few short weeks left to redeem themselves.