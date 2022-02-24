The hat-trick resulted in a final score of 5-0 to the USA. The Ferns had previously lost to Iceland by a scoreline of 1-0 and finished their She Believes Cup campaign in freezing -6C weather drawing the Czech Republic 0-0.

The tournament did see the return to international play of Rebekah Stott, the A-League player having missed more than two years of Football Ferns action after her battle with cancer.

City teammate Hannah Wilkinson, Sydney FC's Paige Satchell and Melbourne Victory's Claudia Bunge also all had game-time during the tournament. The Football Ferns finished last in the invitational Cup.

