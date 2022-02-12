Holly McNamara claimed the first Goal of the Week of February for her incredible strike in Melbourne's win against Western Sydney.  City beat Wanderers by a scoreline of 2-1.

'It's still fairly surreal': Matildas rookie Vine pumped for A-League return

Still pinching herself after her Matildas debut at the Women's Asian Cup, Sydney FC attacker Cortnee Vine is itching to rejoin the Sky Blues' A-League Women campaign.

“We call it the golden generation": Chidiac on the A-League and being a playmaker

The Women's Game profiles some of the best playmakers and creators in the A-League Women's. Alex Chidiac used her limited time at Melbourne Victory to make a huge impact.

