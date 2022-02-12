The Round 10 A-League Women's Goal of the Week went to Melbourne City's Holly McNamara.
Holly McNamara claimed the first Goal of the Week of February for her incredible strike in Melbourne's win against Western Sydney. City beat Wanderers by a scoreline of 2-1.
The full A-League Women's schedule can be found using this link.
Copyright ©The Women's Game All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Glory coach slams referee after A-League Women's draw
A-League's Victory aids Afghan women return to the field
A-League weekend round attendances
Latest News
Watch: A-League Men's Goal of the Week
12 Feb 2022
Watch: A-League Women's Goal of the Week
12 Feb 2022
Glory hope club legend's milestone game will result in A-League points
12 Feb 2022