CANBERRA UNITED VS WESTERN SYDNEY WANDERERS

With Christmas in our wake, a few extra kilos on board and New Years on the horizon, we were all excited for Boxing Day football...

The round started off with a bang as Canberra succumbed to a second half torrent from the W-League's team to beat, Western Sydney. It was even stevens until Kyra Cooney Cross set the competition alight (in more ways than one). It was supposed to be Santa and his reindeer, alright?

Possibly the best moment I've ever captured at a #WLeague game! 😍 The action on the pitch may be fairly even, but @wswanderersfc and @kyracooneyx just gave a masterclass in goal celebrations! 😂 #WSW #CBRvWSW pic.twitter.com/T1cPEfryuP — Ben Laws (@benlawskiwi) December 26, 2019

This squad needs to be protected at all costs.



You touch them, you have to go through me.



They're adorable. #CBRvWSW #Wleague https://t.co/4HWpfshmuX — Christina Trajceska (@CTrajceska) December 26, 2019

Once again, it was a question of timing for many fans (in fact, the same fan as above) upset with the conditions Dub players are enduring at the moment.

I remember living in Chtistchurch during the 2011 earthquake we all got very good at checking geo net after any aftershock and guessing the magnitude. Just realised I now do the same game with the Canberra air quality index 😬 Not great conditions for a #WLeague match 🤔 #CBRvWSW pic.twitter.com/KI5xkDJAeG — Ben Laws (@benlawskiwi) December 26, 2019

Pic doesn't show how awful the bushfire smoke is. Kinda surprised this #WLeague game is going ahead #CBRvWSW https://t.co/eFLhSKGkcW — Markus Mannheim 🌦️ (@MarkusMannheim) December 26, 2019

But it certainly wasn't harming the athleticism on offer from the game's muscly maestros

All in all, another Wanderers thrashing to add to their 5-0 rout of Sydney and push their goal difference to +13 by the halfway mark. But there's one coach who'll be feeling pre-tay hard done by after such a close start to the game.