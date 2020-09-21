Although it has been initially reported by some outlets as a loan move, West Ham appeared to confirm that the transfer was permanent last night.

"West Ham United can confirm that Jacynta Galabadaarachchi has completed a transfer to Italian side SSD Napoli Femminile," West Ham said in a statement.

"Everyone at West Ham United would like to thanks Jacynta for all her efforts in Claret and Blue and wish her well for her future career."

Galabadaarachchi's move to gain more game time at the Italian club comes in the wake of Matilda Emily van Egmond's move to West Ham, further restricting her chances in the Hammers' midfield.

The 19-year-old becomes the second Aussie at Napoli, after former Brisbane Roar Isobel Dalton joined the club two months ago.

Galabadaarachchi was held in high esteem by West Ham after becoming one of the first Australians to move to the English top-flight and was due to appear in a Hammers chronicle video on English TV, where she talks about her Ballon d'Or Femminin ambitions.

She made 11 WSL appearances last season and 17 in all competitions, but as the FAWSL's quality has shot up this season, the Aussie's chances became leaner.