Dalton joins the storied southern Italian club after a highly successful W-League spell, becoming the 14th Matilda to make the switch this season.

Dalton will head to Naples next week to join the club for pre-season before their first season in the Italian Serie A Feminnile.

Dalton's move comes less than a week after Lisa De Vanna announced she was leaving Italian club Fiorentina.

"It’s exciting. I have never been to a place like Italy before so I am really excited for it, it will be a new challenge and I am looking forward to it," she told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I thought it would be something different because I have played in England, America and Australia and I have never been to another different European league. A new country, a new culture and a new language.

"I have heard good things about it and they have some famous teams like Juventus, AC Milan. It’s a good standard, maybe similar to W-League but the top end is better than the W-League."