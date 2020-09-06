Riley's three year deal with Danish champions Fortuna Hjorring represents a brilliant starting ground for a stellar European career.

Hjorring are fully professional year round, enabling Riley to build a life in Denmark, play in the Elitedivisionen - which is a fantastic league - and build her skills towards the 2023 World Cup.

Already a fixture for the Young Matildas at just 18-years-old, the chance to play Champions League next season was also a superb drawcard for the talented forward.

"Over here in Denmark, it's professional all year round, and that was something that was hard to get in Australia, with the W-League running only in the later parts of the year," Riley told ESPN.

"That was one of the main reasons I wanted to go to Europe: When Europe comes calling, you answer. I'm so grateful to be over here. I want to be in challenging training environments and playing environments.

"The speed of play is amazing. If you take too long, you get crunched. You have to be quick, you have to be fast, and it's really fun and exciting to play."

While Riley is a Young Matilda, she's also a New Zealand native and was born in Auckland. Should a senior cap not seem forthcoming before a home World Cup (no matter which nation she chooses), her Kiwi heritage is the perfect backup.

"Obviously, I'm available to play for New Zealand and Australia, and honestly, I'll be happy with whoever I choose," she said. "But yes, there has been conversations between both.

"It's exciting, and I can't wait 'til I hopefully play some senior international football."

"To be put in challenging environments as a young player, it really tests your growth," Riley said. "It tests your talent and your mental ability, so for them it will be a really good league."