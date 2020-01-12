The Western Sydney Wanderers’ unbeaten start to the season was today broken by Brisbane Roar, who put four goals past them at Marconi Stadium.

Allira Toby (50’, 71’), Hayley Raso (61’) and substitute Leah Davidson (68’) all hit the back of the net for the Roar, who came away with a 4-0 victory over the second-placed Western Sydney.

Brisbane now move into fourth on the ladder with Melbourne Victory close behind them.

Read below to see how both sides fared in today’s match.

Western Sydney Wanderers

Abigale Smith – 8

Was strong against Brisbane’s early aggressive attack, communicated well throughout the game to organise her side and distributed the ball well - got caught out a couple of times in the second half.

Sam Staab – 7

Completed some perfectly timed challenges in defence and distributed the ball well through the midfield, a few balls beat her behind the defensive line.

Courtney Nevin – 7

Played some neat passes and moved the ball forward quickly, read her opposition players well although occasionally left them with too much time and space.