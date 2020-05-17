Their world-class talent continues to stun the world, inspiring young women in football all around Australia.

There have been a number of spectacular goals with a handful of players pulling off something magical and scoring when you didn't think it was possible.

It’s hard to decide what are the best goals ever scored when there are just so many. These are just a small number of the greatest Matildas' goals that will forever go down in history.

ELLYSE PERRY - AUSTRALIA VS SWEDEN 2011 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

At just 20 years old scoring on the big stage like a FIFA Women’s World Cup is an unforgettable moment.

Perry’s long-distance shot into the top left corner was a remarkable goal. The roaring Aussies heard from the stands in Germany gives you chills and a sense of pride in being a woman in Australia.