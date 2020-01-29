Western Sydney Wanderers' Lynn Williams played in the USA's first CONCACAF women's game against Haiti, providing one assist and one goal in an incredible performance.
Of the two significant contributions her best, and funniest one, was her assist. She served the assist for Christen Press' goal, despite having only one shoe.
Watch the full match highlights here, or get a glimpse of a one-boot Williams tucking in that delightful cross below.
Williams had lost her left shoe and continued playing on. The USWNT won the game 4-0.
Can we talk about how @lynnraenie's shoe FLEW OFF right before that assist which then led to that @ChristenPress GOAL?! 😂 pic.twitter.com/UE0FlQg7Ui— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) January 29, 2020
