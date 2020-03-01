WATCH! Kerr's incredible 'something out of nothing moment': World reaction

Both the Matildas had stunning games, interestingly almost taking it in turns to dominate proceedings. It will be Kerr that writes the headlines (such as ours) but in truth, Foord offered the greater performance.

However Kerr's key role - exploding down that right hand flank and putting in the crucial ball for Chelsea's 92nd minute winner - is simply impossible to ignore.

'ONE OF THE BEST PLAYERS ON THE PLANET': KERR REACTION

For the first time ever @ChelseaFCW WIN the Continental League Cup!



👏🔵👏🔵#ContiCup pic.twitter.com/2OffPzOiaT — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) February 29, 2020

As an Arsenal fan I’m not happy they lost. BUT as a Sam Kerr fan I’m happy that she got her first trophy with Chelsea #ContiCup — Jasmine. (@AyyJasmine) February 29, 2020

No one :

Absolutely no one :

Sam Kerr: puts jacket on — i love katie… bye (@katiemccabefc) February 29, 2020

Sam Kerr first Trophy in England. First of many. — Topsy Turvy (@_Ndaar) February 29, 2020

Sam Kerr is the real gravy. Created something out of nothing. https://t.co/RHaxd22h6w — Danny ⏺ (@dannydoes) February 29, 2020

Just watch Sam Kerr.



This is why she's one of the best players on the planet. https://t.co/pzq9L5RAu0 — Michael Whitlow (@couldbelikemike) February 29, 2020