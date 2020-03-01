WATCH! Kerr's incredible 'something out of nothing moment': World reaction

Check out the world's reaction to Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord's dominance of the 2020 Continental Cup final this morning, that Chelsea won 2-1 over Arsenal.
Both the Matildas had stunning games, interestingly almost taking it in turns to dominate proceedings. It will be Kerr that writes the headlines (such as ours) but in truth, Foord offered the greater performance.
However Kerr's key role - exploding down that right hand flank and putting in the crucial ball for Chelsea's 92nd minute winner - is simply impossible to ignore.
'ONE OF THE BEST PLAYERS ON THE PLANET': KERR REACTION
IT'S ALL OVER!!! THE #CONTICUP IS OURS! 🏆#CFCW pic.twitter.com/CvSSf2j901— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) February 29, 2020
For the first time ever @ChelseaFCW WIN the Continental League Cup!— Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) February 29, 2020
👏🔵👏🔵#ContiCup pic.twitter.com/2OffPzOiaT
.@Bethany_Eng15 taps it in for the winner! 👏#ContiCup pic.twitter.com/MCYWaXLnXh— Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) February 29, 2020
As an Arsenal fan I’m not happy they lost. BUT as a Sam Kerr fan I’m happy that she got her first trophy with Chelsea #ContiCup— Jasmine. (@AyyJasmine) February 29, 2020
No one :— i love katie… bye (@katiemccabefc) February 29, 2020
Absolutely no one :
Sam Kerr: puts jacket on
Sam Kerr first Trophy in England. First of many.— Topsy Turvy (@_Ndaar) February 29, 2020
Sam Kerr is the real gravy. Created something out of nothing. https://t.co/RHaxd22h6w— Danny ⏺ (@dannydoes) February 29, 2020
Just watch Sam Kerr.— Michael Whitlow (@couldbelikemike) February 29, 2020
This is why she's one of the best players on the planet. https://t.co/pzq9L5RAu0
Sam Kerr just gave us our first trophy of the season #ContiCup— Kosiso (@kossiefab) February 29, 2020