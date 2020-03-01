WATCH! Kerr's incredible 'something out of nothing moment': World reaction

Both the Matildas had stunning games, interestingly almost taking it in turns to dominate proceedings. It will be Kerr that writes the headlines (such as ours) but in truth, Foord offered the greater performance.

However Kerr's key role - exploding down that right hand flank and putting in the crucial ball for Chelsea's 92nd minute winner - is simply impossible to ignore.

'ONE OF THE BEST PLAYERS ON THE PLANET': KERR REACTION

Sam Kerr was elated, exhausted and at her cheeky, honest best following a sensational performance to guide Chelsea to the 2020 Continental Cup victory 2-1 against Arsenal.

Check out the world's reaction to Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord's dominance of the 2020 Continental Cup final this morning, that Chelsea won 2-1 over Arsenal.

While Sam Kerr will grab all the headlines this morning, Caitlin Foord's incredible performance was the real story despite her Arsenal team losing the Continental Cup final 2-1 to Chelsea.

Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord showed the world just what Australian women can do on the world football stage this morning. Recap all the action, right here.

Sam Kerr has snatched her first trophy with Chelsea, beating bestfriend, Matildas teammate and new Arsenal rival Caitlin Foord 2-1 to win the 2020 English Continental Cup.

 