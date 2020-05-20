In that time, she’s delivered many outstanding performances that put her in a class of her own. Although not a complete list of her highlights, these are the moments that put her on another level.

2017 Sky Blue vs Seattle NWSL

Although she has always delivered for the Matildas, perhaps Kerr’s most stunning individual performance came at club level to single-handedly defeat Seattle Reign in spectacular style.

With her team down 3-0 at half time, Kerr kick-started the comeback by prodding home through a crowded defence and reducing the deficit to one goal, with a long sprint and calm finish against two defenders.

Neither goal was celebrated though, as her job wasn’t yet over.

After receiving the ball on the left-wing, Kerr cut inside, ran at the four defenders and unleashed a rocket of a shot from the edge of the penalty area to level the scores.

An action-packed 20 minutes saw the scores change to 4-4 before Sam Kerr decided the game, rising above a pack of players to head home in the 94th minute and solidify her reputation as the best striker in the league.