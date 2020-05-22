Ten years ago Sam Kerr came on as a substitute in a match against South Korea. She then proceeded to score her first Matildas' goal.
The then 16-year-old was competing in the 2010 AFC Women's Asian Cup.
The goal, which happened in the final of the event, was an unusual ricochet after the ball bounced around the box after a Matildas' corner.
Kerr celebrated in her usual flip. Enjoy the Aussie stalwart's first goalscoring contribution.
🗓 #OnThisDay 10 years ago, @samkerr1 scored her first goal for the Westfield Matildas!— Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) May 21, 2020
The celebrations have tidied up a bit since then... 🙈 pic.twitter.com/UNkvfcVeOd
