Game 1

Canberra United vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Both teams are coming off wins from round 6. The Wanderers had the biggest win of the week with a 5-0 victory to knock Sydney FC out of second place.

It’s been a long time coming… but Sydney is Red & Black.#WSW #SydneyDerby pic.twitter.com/fMelOLQgEA — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) December 20, 2019

Canberra stuck to their usual ways with their game being decided by just one goal, beating last place Adelaide 2-1.

The Wanderers were a force to be reckoned with before last week, but their domination over Sydney FC after having a bye week proved they are just getting started. The dynamic duo of Lynn Williams and Kristen Hamilton has combined for seven of Western Sydney’s 12 goals.

Canberra will look to slow down the Wanderer’s offence, but that looks to be unlikely for this week’s matchup.

Both teams have had close games decided by two goals or less. But where they differ is Western Sydney has not lost any of their close games whereas Canberra has lost two of their close games.

An added reason to win for the Wanderers is if they beat Canberra they will move into first place based on goal differential since top place Melbourne City has a bye this round.

Game 2

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory

The last few rounds for Melbourne Victory and Perth look pretty similar with neither team picking up any wins.

Victory has been overall underwhelming this season after winning the regular season a year ago. If the Victory want to turn it around this feels the game they can do it and honestly have to do it.

Perth is still winless and has only scored three goals all season, the least amount in the W-League. They still have no offensive identity and are tied for the most goals conceded in the league with nine.

The Victory look to be the favourite here and a nice 3+ goal game would be sure to bump their confidence heading to the second half of the season.