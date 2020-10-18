Zimmerman is a dual NPLW Golden Boot and Gold Medal winner with NPLW Calder United and played for NWSL side Sky Blue FC in 2017 before moving to Australia.

She scored 78 goals in her 56 outings for Calder, earning her back-to-back WNPL Golden Boots in 2018 and 2019.

“I’m extremely proud and excited to have the opportunity to play for Melbourne Victory this season,” Zimmerman said.

“The past two seasons in the NPLW have really fuelled my hunger and belief to take the next step up to the W-League and I’m really driven to perform for the club.

“Victory is a such a well-respected club. They have a fantastic program and I can’t wait to help the team build on the progress they’ve made in recent seasons.

“Jeff has spoken to me about the style of game he wants Victory to play, he’s outlined the expectations and the standards of myself and the team, and I can’t wait to start training as we countdown to the start of the season on December 27.”

Zimmerman joins Lia Privitelli and Angie Beard as the latest players to sign for Victory this season.

Head Coach, Jeff Hopkins, welcomed Zimmerman to the Victory family. “It’s wonderful to have Catherine sign on for the season ahead,” Hopkins said.

“Catherine has been the standout striker in the NPLW for the previous two seasons, she’s got plenty of pace, is dynamic and is a proven goal scorer, as her record shows.

“We look forward to watching Catherine put in the hard work over the coming weeks as we aim to improve and build on the foundations we’ve established with this group.”