The two Matildas won their first Damallsvenskan titles this past October 17, 2021 with Swedish side FC Rosengård. Their win against Piteå on Sunday ensured Rosengård the title win despite two rounds remaining in the season.

FC Rosengård Damallsvenskan win

FC Rosengård clinched the title with a 3-2 away win against Piteå.

Matildas Teagan Micah and Charlotte Grant are now Swedish Champions.

The win ensures FC Rosengård a place in next year's UEFA Women's Champions League qualification stage.

Grant joined the Swedish side in April of this year, ahead of their 2021 Damallsvenskan campaign. Micah followed suit mid-way through the season, joining after the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been with Norwegian Toppserien side Sandviken.

Since joining the team Grant had spent a significant part of the season as a periphery player, often appearing as an unused substitute in the talent packed squad. However, she started gaining more playing time in the last month and a half, playing a number of matches including three as a starter.

Micah became the regular starter in goals upon her arrival after the departure of former number one goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé to PSG. So far Micah has started and played in seven matches since the Damallsvenskan post-Olympic restart in late August.

Both Matildas were in the starting line-up for this weekend's match. Rosengård entered matchday 20 with a five point lead on second placed Häcken, for whom fellow Matilda Dylan Holmes plays. A win would assure Rosengård the title unless Häcken beat AIK in their matchday 20 fixture.

On the snow-covered day, FC Rosengård were first to get the lead against opponents Piteå. A cross into the box found olympic silver medalist Olivia Schough who shot it across the keeper and found the back of the net in the eight minute of play.

However, Rosengård's lead only lasted ten minutes. Anam Imo was able to slot it past Micah and found the back of the net for Piteå to make 1-1.

Rosengård were once again able to get the upper hand in the 34th minute of play. Schough this time provided an assist, in the form of a crossing the box which Stefanie Sanders then converted putting the visitors up 2-1.

Micah was replaced at halftime, it is unclear if she had picked up an injury. Ten minutes after the restart Sofia Wännerdahl was able to chip the backup goalkeeper Angel Mukasa to even things up for the home side.

Rosengård found their game winner, and ultimately season winner, in the 78th minute. Stefanie Sanders sent a rocket shot from just inside the box to make it 3-2 for the visitors. It was the final goal of the match.

When the whistle was blown some Rosengård players on the field were originally unsure as to why their teammates were cheering, as they were unaware of the Häcken tied result which had concluded during the second half.

With the dropped Häcken points, Rosengård's win assured them the Damallsvenskan title and qualification for the UEFA Champions League qualification stage next year. Micah is currently on a two-year contract with the club meaning she will experience at least UWCL qualification play in 2022-23.

In the Aftonbladet post match broadcast interview head coach Renée Slegers said of their win:

"You win a title over an entire season. It's definitely not today, because I do not think we play so well. But it is over the whole season."

Grant and Micah now head home to Australia for the international break. They have both been named for the upcoming camp to prepare for the friendlies against Brazil being held at Western Sydney's Commbank Stadium.

They will then return to Sweden for the final two rounds of this Damallsvenskan season.

The full Damallsvenskan schedule can be found using this link.