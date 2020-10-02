Huynh joins Napoli from Western Sydney after an eight year association with the club, where she'll link up with two of the most promising young talents in the Young Matildas set up: Isobel Dalton and Jacynta Galabadaarachchi.

Napoli coach Giuseppe Marino has been keen on attracting W-League talent, with the Serie A latching onto the desire of Huynh to test herself in Europe and potentially break into the Matildas squad.

Huynh had a successful college career in the USA before becoming a bonafide W-League sensation last season, proving herself to be one of the finest and toughest defenders in the league.