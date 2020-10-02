Western Sydney Wanderers W-League star Alex Huynh has signed for Napoli Femminile in Italy's Serie A, becoming the third Australian at the club.
Huynh joins Napoli from Western Sydney after an eight year association with the club, where she'll link up with two of the most promising young talents in the Young Matildas set up: Isobel Dalton and Jacynta Galabadaarachchi.
Napoli coach Giuseppe Marino has been keen on attracting W-League talent, with the Serie A latching onto the desire of Huynh to test herself in Europe and potentially break into the Matildas squad.
Huynh had a successful college career in the USA before becoming a bonafide W-League sensation last season, proving herself to be one of the finest and toughest defenders in the league.
Copyright ©The Women's Game All rights reserved.
Related Articles
The W-League's officially moving to winter. What do players and fans think?
USA star lauds football down under
Wanderers nab Canberra star with 'new facilities, positive culture'
Latest News
Third Aussie star signs for Italian giants
2 Oct 2020
Westwood leads the way in Scotland
2 Oct 2020
Socceroo scores, assists against Spurs in nine-goal thrillfest
2 Oct 2020