Some games have had more at stake than others but every encounter has been one to remember. Starting with number seven, here are the best Matildas vs Brazil games.

Number 7: The Tournament of Nations 2018

Brazil were on the back foot from the beginning on this game, they had been beaten by Australia in the previous three matchups and would have been eager to improve that record.

Whatever plans they had were undone by the ninth minute after a perfectly placed Elise Kellond-Knight corner was glanced into the net by Brazilian defender Poliana for an own goal.

By half time The Matildas had a second goal courtesy of an Emily van Egmond corner causing panic in the Brazil six-yard box. Goalkeeper Barbara was badly positioned and her defence failed to clear the ball or mark Tamkea Yallop who nodded the ball home unopposed.

The panic in Brazil’s defence might have been the result of a dominant Matilda’s side that passed the ball around with confidence and intent. Sam Kerr was at her best, her movement across both flanks and willingness to drop deep made her a menace for the defence and impossible to contain.

She was rewarded for her work rate in the 50th minute with Tameka Yallop providing a perfect through ball for Kerr who ran directly at the goal and shot the ball hard and high into the net, leaving the keeper with no chance, a perfect finish at full pace.

Marta would set up Debinha in the 78th minute for a consolation goal but Brazil were never in this game, Lydia Williams could be counted on to ensure that a late Brazil resurgence was not reflected on the score sheet and the side was comfortable enough in their position that they were able to debut 15-year-old Mary Fowler for her first cap.

This was an excellent Matildas performance, but not a classic football match.