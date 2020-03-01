'The Conti Cup was the Cailtlin Foord show'

Foord dominated from the outset, picking up exactly where she left off after scoring on her Arsenal debut last weekend.

The Australian worked tirelessly down her left flank in a supporting role while her illustrious teammate, Vivianne Miedema - held aloft as one of the greatest strikers in the world - often struggled.

Foord was at her dynamic, creative best from the start and played the role of provider for three key opportunities in the first half, all of which came to nothing.

In the second period, especially after Arsenal equalised, Foord was immense. Her creative play was still on proud display, but she also rifled two powerful efforts narrowly wide, the best of which cannoned off a Chelsea defender from outside the area.

She also delivered a powerful volleyed cross straight across the goal face which couldn't be converted, and played a key role in holding off the Chelsea defenders for the eventual equaliser.

Her incredible performance may not be realised in the headlines, nor the trophy cabinet this morning.

But fans on social media - and the commentators, who called her the "heart and soul" of Arsenal's team among other glowing praise, were quick to show their gratitude.

Caitlin Foord is some player. #ContiCupFinal was a Foord show, shame she was on losing side. — GaltonSZN⚽️ (@ajabbaruk) February 29, 2020

Hard luck, but have to say @CaitlinFoord played an absolute blinder. Will miss her in NWSL but joining Arsenal was a really great move. — Jen Bren (@withchainsaws) February 29, 2020

Arsenal Caitlin Foord>>>>>Portland Caitlin Foord. She is looki big so confident at Arsenal! — Christine (@Whiskey_TangoF) February 29, 2020

We're back underway for the second half...



COME ON YOU GUNNERS! ❤️#ContiCup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4kV57YLC2M — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) February 29, 2020

caitlin foord is brilliant — goldstein, josh (@jhgoldstein) February 29, 2020

I think England is really going to suit @CaitlinFoord, she's been looking so good for @ArsenalWFC! Her technical skills are well matched for the #FAWSL style of play, I'm really excited to watch her thrive over there! 🤩 #ContiCup — Ben Laws (@benlawskiwi) February 29, 2020

Yesss Berger & Foord have been amazing 🙌 She’s the type of goal keeper that makes you relaxed & lose all the nerves, cus you know she’s on it 😎 @CaitlinFoord is truly a joy to watch, so pleased she’s in the #FAWSL now 👍 — ShePlays Fantasy League (@sheplays_au) February 29, 2020