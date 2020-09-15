Cisak believes Tasmanian talent can play a bigger role in supplying a new player pipeline for the mainland and beyond.

And also, potentially, the talent for Tasmania's own A-League and W-League side in years to come.

With the A-League and W-League losing talent at an alarming rate, it's ideal for Tasmanian talent to have a professional back in town.

For Cisak, it's been an eye-opener to see the younger players on the A-League and W-League's doorstep in Tasmania.

“You'd be surprised how popular girls' football is here. It's literally 50-50 with boys, ”Cisak told FTBL today from his base in Tasmania.

Tasmania's numbers should be good news for A-League and W-League scouts

“And with the Women's World Cup in just three years here in Australia and New Zealand, it's only going to skyrocket even more.

“We’ve got a fair few girls in our academy. There are some really talented players coming through.”

This assessment is backed up by stats.

At the grassroots level, Tasmania is surging with a total participation figure up 45% last year from 2018.

Girls make up a huge part of this growth.

“It’s really important for young Tasmanian boys and girls to have a W-League and A-League team,” Cisak added. “To create that genuine pathway.

“In Tasmania, we have the most numbers by a mile compared to the other sports. A lot more than the AFL. “But it seems like AFL gets all the funding.

“It’s a long-term goal of mine to be part of a Tasmania A-League bid,” he said.

Will the Apple Isle ever be in the A-League and W-League? It’s an often-debated question.

Tasmania's Cisak for Oldham against Liverpool in an FA Cup tie

Josh Hope (ex-Victory) and Nathaniel Atkinson (Glory), Jerrad Tyson, and Jeremy Walker are just some of the talents from Tasmania who A-League fans may recognize.

Others are around the NPL in Victoria such as ex-Jets striker Andy Brennan.

However, like Canberra and other regions around Australia, the clamor for inclusion in a national competition (either A-League or second division) is starting to reach fever pitch as the league switches control from FFA to a clubs’ run model.

With talk of A-League expansion and a second division continuing, Cisak says Tasmania should be part of that conversation.

“For now, the only pathway is to get into an NPL squad.

“Then you have to try on the mainland for an A-League or W-League contract.

"And even then because you’re from Tasmania it feels you’re judged on that, by being from Tasmania.

"It'd be a massive thing here, boosting the player numbers and standard continuing to improve because of that pathway to either an A-League or a second division club."