Alex Cisak, the ex A-League and Premier League keeper, has been blown away by the talent he’s seen since the former Burnley keeper returned home to Tasmania this year.
Cisak believes Tasmanian talent can play a bigger role in supplying a new player pipeline for the mainland and beyond.
And also, potentially, the talent for Tasmania's own A-League and W-League side in years to come.
With the A-League and W-League losing talent at an alarming rate, it's ideal for Tasmanian talent to have a professional back in town.
Will the Apple Isle ever be in the A-League and W-League? It’s an often-debated question.
Josh Hope (ex-Victory) and Nathaniel Atkinson (Glory), Jerrad Tyson, and Jeremy Walker are just some of the talents from Tasmania who A-League fans may recognize.
Others are around the NPL in Victoria such as ex-Jets striker Andy Brennan.
However, like Canberra and other regions around Australia, the clamor for inclusion in a national competition (either A-League or second division) is starting to reach fever pitch as the league switches control from FFA to a clubs’ run model.
"And even then because you’re from Tasmania it feels you’re judged on that, by being from Tasmania.
"It'd be a massive thing here, boosting the player numbers and standard continuing to improve because of that pathway to either an A-League or a second division club."
Cisak stresses that the Women's World Cup in 2023, hosted by Australia and New Zealand, could be the catalyst for a W-League club representing Tasmania, or at least the start of that process of including Tasmania in the national football footprint.