The 18-year-old had an impressive campaign at Western Sydney last season, but it’s not clear if she will stay at the Wanderers or head back to Melbourne Victory, where she spent the first few years of her career. There is little doubt any of the nine W-League clubs would want her services.

The Wanderers and Victory were involved in a tug-of-war last year for Cooney-Cross who wanted to remain in Sydney after taking part in the Future Matildas program in 2019. The teenager is a close friend of reigning Wanderers Best & Fairest winner Courtney Nevin.



Cooney-Cross is also being heavily pursued by a number of clubs in Europe, however it is understood the youngster prefers to stay in Australia for now.

Cooney-Cross has already chalked up 28 W-League games and is touted as a future Matilda, and with the 2023 World Cup on the horizon the midfielder/forward’s development over the next three years will be crucial.

Wanderers assistant Catherine Cannuli was full of praise for Cooney-Cross, who helped drive the Wanderers to their first finals campaign last season.

“A great future star of our game, she’s a great kid with an eye for goal,” says Cannuli, who will return to the dugout next season along with head coach Dean Heffernan. “She’s got the attributes to be one of top players in the world.”

Season 2019/20 was a breakout year for Cooney-Cross who played 12 games, netted four goals and was involved in several assists. She thrived in the environment at Wanderland, receiving plenty of game time and playing in the middle of the park alongside the likes of Irish international Denise O’Sullivan, Matilda hopeful Ella Mastrantonio and Dolan Medallist Kristen Hamilton.

Cannuli admits the Wanderers will be hoping Cooney-Cross returns and can help them go further in 2020/21.

”100% we can’t wait until we go again and take one or two steps further this time.”

The new W-League campaign is set to kick off on 27 December 2020.