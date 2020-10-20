Much mystery surrounds the immediate playing future of rising W-League star Kyra Cooney-Cross.
The 18-year-old had an impressive campaign at Western Sydney last season, but it’s not clear if she will stay at the Wanderers or head back to Melbourne Victory, where she spent the first few years of her career. There is little doubt any of the nine W-League clubs would want her services.
The Wanderers and Victory were involved in a tug-of-war last year for Cooney-Cross who wanted to remain in Sydney after taking part in the Future Matildas program in 2019. The teenager is a close friend of reigning Wanderers Best & Fairest winner Courtney Nevin.
Cooney-Cross is also being heavily pursued by a number of clubs in Europe, however it is understood the youngster prefers to stay in Australia for now.
Cooney-Cross has already chalked up 28 W-League games and is touted as a future Matilda, and with the 2023 World Cup on the horizon the midfielder/forward’s development over the next three years will be crucial.