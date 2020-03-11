Melbourne City are the best team in the land. Western Sydney have been the fairy tale story this season.

On Sunday at 1.30 at ABD Stadium, we will see whether the underdogs from Sydney can produce one of the great finals upsets against a team labelled as invincible.

Strengths

Take your pick. City have quality all over the park. In every key position they have a star.

Steph Catley, Ellie Carpenter and Emily Van Egmond have 77 chances created between them. In other words, City have a lot of avenues to goal.

Lauren Barnes, Rebekah Stott, Emma Checker and Emily Van Egmond occupy the top four places in the league when it comes to passes completed. This shows City can hold the ball and dictate play as they see fit.

At the back they have conceded only four goals in 12 games, a remarkable statistic.

Weaknesses

No less than six Matildas will be returning from Vietnam only 72 hours before a final. Steph Catley, Lydia Williams, Kyah Simon, Ellie Carpenter, Emily van Egmond and Aivi Luik.

The players will naturally be tired and jet lagged and if the game goes to extra time, it will be tough.

Key player

Yukari Kinga - the Japanese international is one of the most creative in the league. When City need a goal she inevitably provides.

Her trophy cabinet is full of domestic and international trophies. She is a winner and knows what it takes.