All conquering Melbourne City tackle finals newcomers Western Sydney Wanderers. City won 4-0 a few weeks ago but it's likely that will have little bearing on this weekend’s game.
Melbourne City are the best team in the land. Western Sydney have been the fairy tale story this season.
On Sunday at 1.30 at ABD Stadium, we will see whether the underdogs from Sydney can produce one of the great finals upsets against a team labelled as invincible.
Melbourne City
Strengths
Lauren Barnes, Rebekah Stott, Emma Checker and Emily Van Egmond occupy the top four places in the league when it comes to passes completed. This shows City can hold the ball and dictate play as they see fit.
Weaknesses
No less than six Matildas will be returning from Vietnam only 72 hours before a final. Steph Catley, Lydia Williams, Kyah Simon, Ellie Carpenter, Emily van Egmond and Aivi Luik.
The players will naturally be tired and jet lagged and if the game goes to extra time, it will be tough.