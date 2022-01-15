A-League Women's Western Sydney have bostlered their side with the addition of their former Wanderers defender Alexandra Huynh. The Matildas defender returns to the Sydney based team after a year and a half playing abroad.

Alexandra Huynh signing

The defender has re-signed with her former club, Western Sydney Wanderers

Huynh has spent the last year and a half playing in Italy and Denmark.

She received her first Matildas cap earlier this year.

Huynh's makes her second return to the A-League with the announcement of this signing. She first made her senior debut with Newcastle Jets in 2011, before switching to Western Sydney for the 2012-13 season.

The defender then went abroad to play in the United States at the University of Colorado Boulder. Huynh made her first return to the A-League after her time with the Buffs, once again signing for Western Sydney.

She then headed abroad, first playing with Serie A side Napoli in 2020-21 followed by a stint with Danish Kvindeliga side Fortuna Hjørring. Huynh now returns after a year and a half of European experience in two top leagues. During that time she also made her Matildas debut against Germany.

Speaking upon signing with Wanderers, Huynh said:

“I love coming back here, it’s like my fourth season playing at the Wanderers so it feels like home when I come back.

“I’ve spent a season in Napoli and a season in Denmark and with time overseas, you come back with a lot of experiences and life lessons.

“I’m really excited to be back home and playing.”

Her new head coach Catherine Cannuli echoed Huynh's statements, speaking of her joy to see her return to the Western Sydney side:

“We’ve had Alex in with us before, she’s a Western Sydney girl and she was training with us once she returned back from overseas.

“We had a spot left in the squad and I think it’s been a great addition.

“She’s a great person and a great footballer to be around in our environment.”

Wanderers have specified that Huynh is signed for the rest of the 2021-22 season. They are currently sixth in the A-League Women, facing third placed Melbourne Victory this Sunday.

