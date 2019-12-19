Melbourne City

Lydia Williams - 7.5

Didn’t have a lot to do but was very safe with the ball in the air.

Steph Catley - 8.5

All class again. Set up Stott with a dangerous free kick. Always reliable and you know what you will get from Steph Catley.

Emma Checker - 7.5

Good defending. Cleared the ball well and won many of her duels.

Rebekah Stott - 7.5

Plenty of involvement and deserved a goal.

Ellie Carpenter - 7.5

Tireless running all game. You expect that from Carpenter. She got into dangerous spots especially as Perth tired out.