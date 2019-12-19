Melbourne City dominated as expected but haven’t found the killer instinct. Still unbeaten though and when they finally click, watch out W-League.
Page 1 of 4 | Single page
Melbourne City
Lydia Williams - 7.5
Didn’t have a lot to do but was very safe with the ball in the air.
Steph Catley - 8.5
All class again. Set up Stott with a dangerous free kick. Always reliable and you know what you will get from Steph Catley.
Emma Checker - 7.5
Good defending. Cleared the ball well and won many of her duels.
Rebekah Stott - 7.5
Plenty of involvement and deserved a goal.
Ellie Carpenter - 7.5
Tireless running all game. You expect that from Carpenter. She got into dangerous spots especially as Perth tired out.
1 2 3 4 Single page
Copyright ©The Women's Game All rights reserved.
Related Articles
3 Things We Learned: Melbourne City vs Perth Glory
W-League Round 6: Match-by-Match Preview
Perth's rebuild threatened by 'Melbourne City Matildas'
Latest News
3 Things We Learned: Melbourne City vs Perth Glory
20 Dec 2019
Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Player Ratings
19 Dec 2019
Bowditch begins long road back
19 Dec 2019