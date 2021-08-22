The four women nominated for the Women's Footballer of the Year are Dylan Homes, Michelle Heyman, Sam Kerr and Ellie Carpenter. Carpenter is also nominated for the women's Young Footballer of the Year alongside Kyra Cooney-Cross, Courtney Nevin and Mary Fowler.

Dylan Holmes had a standout season with Adelaide United. In her first season as club captain she played in ten games for her side, scoring three times. She left the club just prior to the end of the W-League's season and joined Swedish side BK Häcken, for whom she has made five appearances. Holmes also received her first Matildas cap in a friendly against the Netherlands earlier this year.

Michelle Heyman came out of retirement to stun the W-League with her incredible 2020-21 form. Finishing second in goals scored, with 10 goals in her season, she surpassed Sam Kerr's record of top W-League scorer of all time. Heyman went on to win the Julie Dolan medal, eleven years after her first win.

Sam Kerr's season with Chelsea was an incredible one. She won the Women's Super League, the WSL cup and played in the Champions League Final. Kerr made 35 appearances in all competitions, scoring 27 goals.

Ellie Carpenter started her Olympique Lyonnais career by winning the 2019-20 UEFA Women's Champions league and 2019-20 Coupe de France, both originally delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. While her side did not win any silverware in the last season,, Carpenter has made 24 appearances in all competition.

Both Kerr and Carpenter were integral to the Matildas success at the Olympics, with Kerr playing in every game for the Matildas this year. Kyra Cooney-Cross, Courtney Nevin and Mary Fowler were also part of the Olympic team, with Cooney-Cross and Fowler playing some minutes in every match and Nevin making one appearance.

Kyra Cooney-Cross and Courtney Nevin both played their club play in the W-League in this past year. Cooney-Cross was integral to the Melbourne Victory's form, scoring six goals in their championship winning season.

Nevin missed part of the W-League season due to injury. She went on to make six appearances with the Western Sydney Wanderers, getting her first Matildas call up in the process.

Mary Fowler started her second season with Division 1 side Montpellier. She made 23 appearances for the French club scoring five times in the process. Fowler also got her first ever senior Matildas goal in a friendly against Denmark. However, the goal all remember is her second which she scored in the Australian's Olympic match against Great Britain.

The winners will be announced in the coming weeks.