The Matildas signed with Orlando Pride in October of this year until December 31, 2021. Van Egmond would go on to play two regular season games with the Pride who did not make the NWSL post season. Orlando now confirm that she has transferred to Newcastle Jets.

Pride will retain van Egmond's NWSL playing rights, meaning that should the midfielder choose to return to the NWSL next year she must sign with the club unless they choose to waive the option.

In the interim, her transfer to Newcastle Jets allows her to play for her hometown team immediately. Jets have announced that van Egmond will be available for Round 2 of the A-League Women. Newcastle have also specified that van Egmond is signed to a short-term contract.

Van Egmond started her professional footballing career with Newcastle Jets during the inaugural W-League season in 2008-09. The Matildas midfielder would also go on to represent Canberra United, Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne City in the "dub."

She last played in the A-League Women in 2019-20 with City, with whom she won the double and last donned Jets colours during the 2018-19 season. Van Egmond has also played professionally abroad in Germany, England and the USA.

Speaking of van Egmond's homecoming, head coach Ash Wilson said:

“She brings so much to the team in terms of experience, technical and tactical quality and a winning mentality.

“For us, this signing also demonstrates the commitment from the Club to keep improving and pushing to be more successful.

“Emily has already been training with us, preparing for her US matches and the lessons being learned from younger, less experienced players around training ethic and attitude have already been invaluable.

“I’m excited to see her back in gold playing a positive, attacking brand of football, and I know she is motivated to contribute to a successful campaign for this community.”

Newcastle Jets play Wellington Phoenix this Friday, December 10. Their loss to Sydney FC in Round One has put them ninth in the A-League Women ladder.

