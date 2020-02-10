The Matildas came out in force to thank the Campbelltown crowd for getting them through another match in tough conditions (their second in a few days) in sterling fashion.

Most of the praise was directed at a certain maiden hat-trick hero, who insisted that she didn't care as long as the team won...but they always say that, don't they?

We're not surprised she was getting praise - how about this Zidane-like effort from van Egmond?

But Karly Roestbakken, despite not getting on the scoresheet, perhaps boasted the proudest praise of all.

Caitlin Foord had a tough night in front of goal, rifling a couple of beauties off the woodwork. But she wasn't letting it get to her.

There were also a few choice fan moments to choose from. The Matildas version of WAGS, perhaps?

Oh, and here's one that's right up our alley.

3 Things We Learned: Matildas vs Thailand

As the Matildas run rampant again, slotting six past a shellshocked Thailand side, we ruminate over what's great and what's lacking.

Matildas Player Ratings vs Thailand

Wondering who's going to play for the Matildas in our massive match up against China? Look no further than our player ratings from their 6-0 demolition job on Thailand.

'I honestly don't care': Van Egmond only here for one reason

Emily van Egmond was beaming after putting in once of her best ever Matildas displays and scoring her maiden international hat-trick. But that's not why she dons the green and gold.

Matildas maul Thailand in Tokyo qualifier

The Matildas have secured a spot in the final round of women's qualifiers for Tokyo 2020, thumping Thailand in Sydney courtesy of an Emily Van Egmond hat-trick.

On fire Matildas veteran 'doesn't really know' her best position

She still doesn't know which position she prefers, but Kyah Simon was grinning from ear to ear after continuing her Matildas resurgence with a brace in their 6-0 battering of Thailand.
 

Matildas Social Wrap: 'Matilads' 'Matilda's' and Mum & Daughter Moments

The Matildas expressed their elation following their 6-0 win over Thailand, but they couldn't match the emotions of a few very proud parents.