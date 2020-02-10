Matildas Social Wrap: 'Matilads' 'Matilda's' and Mum & Daughter Moments

The Matildas came out in force to thank the Campbelltown crowd for getting them through another match in tough conditions (their second in a few days) in sterling fashion.

Most of the praise was directed at a certain maiden hat-trick hero, who insisted that she didn't care as long as the team won...but they always say that, don't they?

Thank you Campbelltown 💙 Such a special moment to play in front of my family and friends, in my hometown. The girls were amazing as always tonight!! @Em_surf ⚽️⚽️⚽️!? FLAMESSSSSS. https://t.co/Cgfw5CzxzX — Alanna Kennedy (@AlannaKennedy) February 10, 2020

We're not surprised she was getting praise - how about this Zidane-like effort from van Egmond?

Emily van Egmond or Zinedine Zidane?! 🤔@TheMatildas' hat-trick hero almost had a fourth when her Zidane-esque volley struck the crossbar...https://t.co/RYJQhA9VeP — FOX Sports Football (@FOXFOOTBALL) February 10, 2020

But Karly Roestbakken, despite not getting on the scoresheet, perhaps boasted the proudest praise of all.

Caitlin Foord had a tough night in front of goal, rifling a couple of beauties off the woodwork. But she wasn't letting it get to her.

Also I do love a good game of cross bar challenge but preferably not on game day 🤦🏽‍♀️😂�� — Caitlin Foord (@CaitlinFoord) February 10, 2020

There were also a few choice fan moments to choose from. The Matildas version of WAGS, perhaps?

maybe this can be the nickname of male partners of Matildas.

(📷 David Bateman) pic.twitter.com/RAhKJHWFtP — A-League Memes (@TheRealALM) February 10, 2020

Scariest things in Australia; Magpies, snakes and Ellie Carpenter on the attack #THAvAUS — The Ladies League (@LadiesALeague) February 10, 2020

Oh, and here's one that's right up our alley.