Spurs Women won their first FA Women's Super League match of 2022 beating Brighton & Hove Albion by a score of 4-0. A brace from Kyah Simon helped seal the win and lift Tottenham in the ladder.

Tottenham Hotspur - Brighton & Hove Albion

Spurs beat Brighton by a scoreline of 4-0 this past Sunday.

Matildas' Kyah Simon scored two goals in the decisive victory.

The win lifted Tottenham to fourth in the league.

Matildas' Kyah Simon did not allow a tough exit from the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup affect her performance. The 30-year-old Tottenham player got back to work in her first FA WSL game of the year.

Facing Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, the Matildas striker lead the way for Spurs.

The Australian was quick out of the gate, opening the scoring tin the 12th minute of play. Receiving the ball off a long pass from Molly Bartrip, Simon smartly chipped Brighton keeper Megan Walsh to make it 1-0.

Tottenham nearly made it two minutes later when a header off a corner hit cross-bar. A second would have to wait until the second half.

Coming off the bench, Ashleigh Neville was able to sneak behind Brighton's defence and get it past Walsh to make 2-0. Five minutes later Shelina Zadorski converted a deflected save to make it 3-0 for the home side.

Simon then put the cherry on top of the cake a minute later. A cross inside the box from Neville passed in front of half a dozen players before finding the Matildas attacker far post who calmly put it in. The game finished as it was in the 63rd minute, 4-0.

She may have been the 🔑 -a to their win, but thatâ€™s our Ky-ah Simon with her first-ever brace in the #FAWSL 😂 @KyahSimon #WeAreMatildas #MatildasAbroadpic.twitter.com/Unf149aijI — CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) February 8, 2022

Simon, who won Player of the Match, spoke after the victory to Spurs TV:

"A really important three points for us," said Simon. "And such a solid team performance as well.

"To score four goals as a team and then also to keep a clean sheet is really positive.

"It was nice to get on the score sheet a couple of times, but you know I am more pleased with the team performance and how we went out there and played to the conditions and fought for each other.

"You could tell that we wanted it more and to see two other players on the score sheet as well is really nice."

The win bolstered Tottenham Hotspur's position in the FA WSL, lifting them to fourth in the league. Spurs are currently six points away from leaders Arsenal and just one point behind third placed Manchester United and a Champions League position.

Then next meet Birmingham City this coming Sunday (Monday at 1:00 AM AEDT Australia time).

"We'll recover and rest up and look ahead for the next weekend," said Simon about the upcoming fixture.

"Hopefully we can continue our momentum into it."

The FA WSL can be viewed on Optus Sport in Australia.