Wondering who's going to play for the Matildas in our massive match up against China? Look no further than our player ratings from their 6-0 demolition job on Thailand.
It was some very familiar faces that did the damage...but still perhaps not those you may have expected.
A first international hat-trick for Emily van Egmond, the continuation of scoring spree for resurgent Kyah Simon, another international goal for the traditionally quiet Hayley Raso.
A very interesting ratings ahead...
MATILDAS RATINGS
Mackenzie Arnold - 6.5
Poor Macca barely touched the ball. Nothing to say, which is a shame because it would have been nice to see her really have a chance to push Lydia Williams for that starting spot between the sticks.
Ellie Carpenter - 8.5
Apart from one or two failed take-ons that you'd expect from any high-confidence, electric fullback she was faultless. She took a little while to really get in her groove but when you wind her up she never stops buzzing.
Left a few whacks on her opponents as well, bonus points.
Jenna McCormick - 8.5
Sensational in the very few opportunities she had to impress, she almost knocked in a bicycle for pete's sake. Her tackling and general defensive mobility is phenomenal.
Alanna Kennedy - 8
It's more that she wasn't given a chance to impress defensively, but she also could have buried one or two of those headers.
She does have a great organisational ability though and captained the side until Kerr's inclusion to aplomb.