It was some very familiar faces that did the damage...but still perhaps not those you may have expected.

A first international hat-trick for Emily van Egmond, the continuation of scoring spree for resurgent Kyah Simon, another international goal for the traditionally quiet Hayley Raso.

A very interesting ratings ahead...

MATILDAS RATINGS

Mackenzie Arnold - 6.5

Poor Macca barely touched the ball. Nothing to say, which is a shame because it would have been nice to see her really have a chance to push Lydia Williams for that starting spot between the sticks.

Ellie Carpenter - 8.5

Apart from one or two failed take-ons that you'd expect from any high-confidence, electric fullback she was faultless. She took a little while to really get in her groove but when you wind her up she never stops buzzing.

Left a few whacks on her opponents as well, bonus points.

Jenna McCormick - 8.5

Sensational in the very few opportunities she had to impress, she almost knocked in a bicycle for pete's sake. Her tackling and general defensive mobility is phenomenal.

Alanna Kennedy - 8

It's more that she wasn't given a chance to impress defensively, but she also could have buried one or two of those headers.

She does have a great organisational ability though and captained the side until Kerr's inclusion to aplomb.