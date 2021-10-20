Katrina Gorry is making her return to the A-League Women for the upcoming season after signing with Brisbane Roar.
The 2021-22 A-League Women's season will mark Gorry's 13th season in the "dub."
Katrina Gorry Signing
- Her return to Brisbane Roar marks her 10th season with the club.
- Gorry is currently nine-weeks postpartum since the birth of her daughter Harper.
- She is the 17th player signed by Roar this A-League Women season.
Gorry first made her debut in the 2009-10 season, playing for Melbourne Victory. She then moved to Adelaide United for her second professional season before returning to Victory for another campaign.
The midfielder then moved home and has since spent the past nine seasons in her home state with Brisbane Roar. Gorry will become the third woman to spend a decade with the Queensland club, joining the ranks of Tameka Yallop and Clare Polkinghorne.
She missed the latter part of the last campaign due to her pregnancy. The Matildas midfielder is returning to play after the birth of her daughter Harper Ollie Gorry three months ago. During her signing announcement, Gorry spoke about returning to play after becoming a mother:
"I've got myself a good baby! She sleeps really well at night, feeds really well. We've had a really exciting start to the journey.
The two-time Premiership winner has 116 A-League Women appearances and 25 goals under her belt. She also has 29 club appearances from overseas in the American NWSL and Norwegian Toppserein. The fairly young Brisbane Roar side will benefit from Gorry's experience.
Gorry expressed her excitement of re-joining her hometown team and the expectations she has about the season ahead:
"The Roar is home for me. I love being part of the team with the supporters we have and I love calling Brisbane home.