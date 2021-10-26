For the second time in a week Australia took on Brazil at Western Sydney's Commbank Stadium, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The match was a friendly encounter.

Australia versus Brazil Results

Matildas win first match, draw second against Brazil.

Two Matildas Remy Siemsen and Bryleeh Henry were awarded their first cap in the first Brazil clash.

Alanna Kennedy passed the 100 cap marker last Saturday.

The match report from Saturday's game can be found using this link.

The Brazilians were hoping to get a better result than the 3-1 loss in their match three days prior. Tuesday's game would once again turn out to be an entertaining end to end match, one that this time ended in a draw.

Only one change from the first game occurred in the Matilda's starting lineup for Tuesday's match. Emily van Egmond was selected to start over Kyah Simon. For the Brazilian's part, Marta and Debinha both got the start unlike in Saturday's game.

Australia Starting IV: L. Williams, E. Carpenter, A. Kennedy, C. Polkinghorne, S. Catley, K. Cooney-Cross, M. Fowler, T. Yallop, E. van Egmond, C. Foord, S. Kerr.

Brazil Starting IV: L. Izidoro, Tamires, Érika, Tainara De Souza de Silva, Antônia, Duda, Angelina, Adriana, Kerolin, Marta, Debinha.

The Matildas' first viable chance on goal came in the first ten minutes of play. A lovely buildup and give and go between Carpenter and Yallop ended with Carpenter evading two Brazilian defenders before crossing the ball in front of net. Foord found it but sadly lobbed it over the crossbar.

It was Polkinghorne who opened the scoring in the 11th minute of play to make it 1-0 for the Matildas. She received the ball after a bad Brazilian clearance off a corner and was able to convert it. This is the second game in a row in which the defender has opened the scoring.

Polkinghorne then came to Australia's rescue just minutes later. A successful Brazilian attack on goal saw Tamires shot-cross the ball from the left. It would go over William's reach and head directly towards the corner of the goal only to be headed away by Polkinghorne.

Brazil nearly found an equalizer eight minutes after that. Picking the ball up just outside the box Adriana was able to avoid Polkinghorne and Catley and take a shot on goal. Luckily it was just centimetres off target and hit the post instead of entering Williams' net.

The attempt seemed to unease the Matildas who appeared rattled in the next few minutes. This made the Brazilians extremely dangerous, moving past the midfield line to the Matildas' defence with greater ease than fans would like to have seen.

The Matildas were able to regain attacking momentum in the 29th minute. Receiving the ball just inside Brazil's half, Foord was able to turn her run into a two on two attack, with Kerr also available. The Gunners' attacker held on to the ball just a little too long though, ultimately getting tacked and blocked by two Brazilian defenders.

The first half ended in Australia's favour with the Matildas up 1-0. Arguably though, the home side gave too much space and too many opportunities to the Brazilian visitors.

The Matildas often hurried pressing which opened areas from which the Brazilians were able to mount attacks. Had the visitors themselves been more patient around the 18 yard box, they could have entered the locker room at halftime in the lead.

Clare Wheeler and Kyan Simon were brought on to replace Cooney-Cross and Yallop at the start of the second half. The changes proved fruitful.

In the 53rd minute of play a lovely bit of Matildas team passing, which started at the back with Wheeler, finished with Kerr finding the back of the net to make it 2-0 for Australia.

The scoreline would change again though. Brazil got their first goal in the 64th minute of the game. An unmarked Érika in front of net found the ball coming off a corner. The centre back was able to head it wide of Williams to make it 2-1.

The visitors then found an equalizer seven minutes later. A shot-cross into the box by Tamires was saved by Williams. However, the deflection then rebounded in front of goal. Debinha pounced and was able to get the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-2.

Gustavsson then made a triple change in the 81rst minute, taking off Catley, Polkinghorne and Foord for Angela Beard, Courtney Nevin and Bryleeh Henry. While both teams would have more chances on goal, the game would end in a draw.

Overall, the game allowed a number of newer Matildas the chance to gain more experience and for Gustavsson to try out new philosophies ahead of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup. More than anything, it was an entertaining end to end match between the two formidable sides.

The Matildas have one more international break this year at the end of November. Two matches against the USA to be held in Australia were rumoured to be locked in according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Should the Americans make it to Australia in November, it would be the first time since the Sydney Olympics that they will play on Australian shores. No official announcement has yet been made by Football Australia.

Further information about the possible matches should be announced on the Matildas website.